AvatarCoin Price Hits $0.0479 (AV)

AvatarCoin (CURRENCY:AV) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 30th. AvatarCoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $55.00 worth of AvatarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, AvatarCoin has traded 16.5% higher against the dollar. One AvatarCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0479 or 0.00000589 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Particl (PART) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00069457 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00013927 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000420 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001593 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000609 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000219 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

AvatarCoin Coin Profile

AvatarCoin (AV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 8th, 2016.

AvatarCoin Coin Trading

AvatarCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AvatarCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AvatarCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AvatarCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

