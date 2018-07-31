Avalon (AWX) Upgraded to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) from a d rating to a c- rating in a report published on Friday.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AWX opened at $6.06 on Friday. Avalon has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $20.20.

Get Avalon alerts:

Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Avalon had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $11.52 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder International Ltd. Mintbroker sold 192,340 shares of Avalon stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $2,983,193.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link

Avalon Company Profile

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in salt water injection well operations.

Featured Story: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.