Avalon (AWX) Upgraded to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) from a d rating to a c- rating in a report published on Friday.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AWX opened at $6.06 on Friday. Avalon has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $20.20.
Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Avalon had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $11.52 million during the quarter.
Avalon Company Profile
Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in salt water injection well operations.
