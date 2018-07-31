Avalon (AWX) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Shares of Avalon opened at $6.06 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Avalon has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $20.20.

Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.52 million during the quarter. Avalon had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 5.74%.

In other Avalon news, major shareholder International Ltd. Mintbroker sold 192,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $2,983,193.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link

Avalon Company Profile

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in salt water injection well operations.

