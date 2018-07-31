AutoZone, Inc. (AZO) Position Cut by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $27,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter valued at $135,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter valued at $227,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter valued at $233,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on AZO shares. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $850.00 target price (down previously from $875.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $491.13 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Wedbush upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $670.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of AutoZone from $900.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $735.48.

AutoZone stock opened at $698.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.64, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.14. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $497.29 and a one year high of $797.89.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The company reported $13.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.99 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 12.27% and a negative return on equity of 96.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $11.44 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 49.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Philip B. Daniele sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.54, for a total transaction of $505,819.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,072 shares in the company, valued at $732,754.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. It offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. The company's products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, thermostats, starters and alternators, and water pumps.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.