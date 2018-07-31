Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Shares Sold by Page Arthur B

Page Arthur B cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up about 4.1% of Page Arthur B’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Page Arthur B’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jolley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 149.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Granite Springs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 78.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In other news, insider Michael A. Bonarti sold 2,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total value of $314,669.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,111.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Maria Black sold 8,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.22, for a total value of $1,124,696.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,810 shares of company stock worth $3,234,158 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing opened at $134.29 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com . The firm has a market capitalization of $60.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $102.81 and a 52 week high of $141.52.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 45.69% and a net margin of 13.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ADP shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.07.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) business process outsourcing and technology-enabled human capital management solutions.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.