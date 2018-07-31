AurumCoin (AU) Price Down 0.4% Over Last Week

AurumCoin (CURRENCY:AU) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. AurumCoin has a total market cap of $12.13 million and $1,494.00 worth of AurumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AurumCoin has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. One AurumCoin coin can now be bought for about $40.70 or 0.00526533 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005609 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003545 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00012103 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012936 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000440 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00390264 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00178480 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00028562 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00013588 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000868 BTC.

AurumCoin Profile

AurumCoin’s total supply is 297,983 coins. AurumCoin’s official website is www.aurumcoin.com . AurumCoin’s official Twitter account is @Aurumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

AurumCoin Coin Trading

AurumCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AurumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AurumCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AurumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

