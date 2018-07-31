AT&T Inc. (T) Short Interest Down 16.6% in July

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 13th, there was short interest totalling 84,474,872 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the June 29th total of 101,270,273 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 40,849,690 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

AT&T opened at $32.00 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a market cap of $190.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 1.11. AT&T has a one year low of $30.13 and a one year high of $39.80.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $38.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.45 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 20.12%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that AT&T will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.57%.

In other news, Director Matthew K. Rose acquired 65,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,405.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 81,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,481,042.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 192,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,177,000 after buying an additional 84,590 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 163,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,251,000 after buying an additional 33,029 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 36,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,778,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,331,000 after buying an additional 365,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 671,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,548,000 after buying an additional 42,015 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on AT&T from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.21.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

