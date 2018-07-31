AT&T Inc. (T) Shares Bought by Stockman Wealth Management Inc.

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,005 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. AT&T makes up 2.2% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 387,352,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,809,130,000 after purchasing an additional 10,535,763 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,798,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,514,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,377 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 21,916,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $852,092,000 after purchasing an additional 7,619,113 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,744,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,252,000 after purchasing an additional 249,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,978,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $569,624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366,723 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

In other AT&T news, Director Matthew K. Rose bought 65,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.51 per share, with a total value of $1,998,405.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,481,042.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on AT&T from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.21.

AT&T opened at $32.00 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.13 and a 12 month high of $39.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 20.12%. The firm had revenue of $38.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.57%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

