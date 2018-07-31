AT&T Inc. (T) Shares Bought by RFG Advisory Group LLC

RFG Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,647 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Burt Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in AT&T by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 6,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 268,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 61,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 63,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on T. Bank of America upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James downgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Sunday, April 29th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Hilliard Lyons downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.21.

Shares of T opened at $32.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $190.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.13 and a 12-month high of $39.80.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $38.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.45 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 20.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.57%.

In other AT&T news, Director Matthew K. Rose purchased 65,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,405.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,481,042.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

