AT&T Inc. (T) Shares Bought by Bruderman Asset Management LLC

Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 457,985 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,936 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for approximately 3.9% of Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $16,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in T. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Delphi Private Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 416.0% during the fourth quarter. Delphi Private Advisors LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.75 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 13th. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Sunday, April 29th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Hilliard Lyons cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.21.

In related news, Director Matthew K. Rose purchased 65,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,405.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,319 shares in the company, valued at $2,481,042.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AT&T opened at $32.00 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.13 and a 1 year high of $39.80. The company has a market cap of $190.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $38.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.57%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

