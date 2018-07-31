Atlassian (TEAM) Rating Reiterated by Cowen

Cowen reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a $90.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TEAM. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Atlassian from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Atlassian to $70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Atlassian to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Atlassian from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlassian currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Atlassian opened at $71.08 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Atlassian has a twelve month low of $33.16 and a twelve month high of $79.82. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,015.71, a P/E/G ratio of 78.14 and a beta of 2.35.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $243.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Atlassian will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth $284,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 77,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth $13,632,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth $398,000. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides team collaboration and productivity software solutions worldwide. It offers project tracking, content creation and sharing, real-time communication, and service management products to large and small organizations. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; HipChat that provides teams a way to communicate in real-time and share ideas, updates, codes, and files; Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams; Bitbucket, a code management and collaboration product for teams using distributed version control systems; and JIRA Service Desk, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT help desks, and legal and HR teams.

