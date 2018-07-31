Atlas Venture Associates IX LLC Takes Position in Surface Oncology Inc (SURF)

Atlas Venture Associates IX LLC purchased a new position in Surface Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SURF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,645,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,767,000. Surface Oncology comprises about 33.3% of Atlas Venture Associates IX LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Atlas Venture Associates IX LLC owned approximately 16.83% of Surface Oncology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SURF. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Monday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Monday, May 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surface Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SURF opened at $10.93 on Tuesday. Surface Oncology Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.46 and a fifty-two week high of $18.18.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 29th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $45.50 million during the quarter. sell-side analysts expect that Surface Oncology Inc will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead product candidate is the SRF231 that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting protein called cluster of differentiation (CD) 47. It is also developing SRF373 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388, an antibody targeting interleukin 27.

