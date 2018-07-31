Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Canadian Natural Resource Ltd (CNQ)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resource Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 760.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,299 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resource were worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resource by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,548 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resource by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 62,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resource by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 12,572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resource by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 10,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resource by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 87,675 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the period. 60.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Natural Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resource in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set an “inline” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resource from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Natural Resource presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

Canadian Natural Resource opened at $36.47 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market cap of $43.71 billion, a PE ratio of 43.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.29. Canadian Natural Resource Ltd has a 52 week low of $29.20 and a 52 week high of $38.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Canadian Natural Resource (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Canadian Natural Resource had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 6.36%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resource Ltd will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2609 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th. Canadian Natural Resource’s payout ratio is 124.10%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

