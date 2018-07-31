Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $857,000 Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,401 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $105,000. Hanson McClain Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $137,000. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 622.3% during the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 73.7% during the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF opened at $55.25 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.82 and a 1 year high of $58.00.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.