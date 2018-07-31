Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,820 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 2,241 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.9% in the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,775 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 21,724 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 25.8% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 5,073 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 17.7% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 7,013 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 17.7% in the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

LUV has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.38.

Shares of Southwest Airlines opened at $57.90 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. Southwest Airlines Co has a 12-month low of $49.76 and a 12-month high of $66.99.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The airline reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 22.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a total of 706 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 100 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, Turks, and Chaos.

