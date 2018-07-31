Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Buys 3,839 Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 59.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,295 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,839 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNS. Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 24.8% during the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 6,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 39.4% during the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 83,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after buying an additional 23,587 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the second quarter valued at $470,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the second quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 38.9% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. 45.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Nova Scotia opened at $58.90 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $55.85 and a one year high of $66.78. The firm has a market cap of $72.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.27.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 29th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.04. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 22.29%. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were issued a $0.6366 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 2nd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 47.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. National Bank Financial cut Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various financial services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

