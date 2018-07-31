Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $590.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.19 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Atlas Air Worldwide to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

Atlas Air Worldwide opened at $65.60 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.18. Atlas Air Worldwide has a twelve month low of $50.65 and a twelve month high of $75.29.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, CEO William J. Flynn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $353,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,958 shares in the company, valued at $8,628,528.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total transaction of $489,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,979 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,830.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,910 shares of company stock worth $4,286,737. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

AAWW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 target price (up from $84.00) on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Friday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.20.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services worldwide. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions comprising contractual service arrangements, which include the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, such as crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

Further Reading: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.