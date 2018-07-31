Atlantic Capital (ACBI) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlantic Capital (NASDAQ:ACBI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company’s corporate and business banking services include lending and financing, treasury services and international banking. Its private banking products and services include deposit products such as checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts and certificates of deposit; credit products include home equity lines of credit, secured personal lines of credit, unsecured lines of credit, home improvement loans, car loans and credit cards and services include online banking and bill payment, wire transfers, automated teller machine, eDelivery of statements and documents and person-to-person payments. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Atlantic Capital from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, June 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Atlantic Capital in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Atlantic Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Atlantic Capital currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.75.

NASDAQ ACBI traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $18.10. 1,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,514. The company has a market cap of $473.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Atlantic Capital has a 1-year low of $15.20 and a 1-year high of $21.60.

Atlantic Capital (NASDAQ:ACBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $27.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.47 million. Atlantic Capital had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 6.16%. equities analysts expect that Atlantic Capital will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Atlantic Capital news, insider Richard A. Jr. Oglesby sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $40,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James H. Graves sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $334,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,920 shares of company stock valued at $577,102 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 55,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital by 158.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 7,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,814 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 4,876 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 250,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 9,412 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company offers NOW, money market, savings, checking, time, Internet and brokered, and demand deposits; working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, letters of credit, installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit.

