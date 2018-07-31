Astor Investment Management LLC Sells 2,514 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD)

Astor Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,514 shares during the quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPHD. Smart Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth $120,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth $240,000. Atlantic Trust Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1,337.1% during the first quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,247 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 93.4% during the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 10,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 25.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF traded up $0.35, hitting $41.60, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com. 12,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,146. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $38.14 and a 1-year high of $43.25.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%.

