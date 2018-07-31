Associated British Foods plc (ABF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,268.24 ($42.94).

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.36) price objective on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 3,300 ($43.36) to GBX 3,100 ($40.73) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Thursday, July 5th.

In related news, insider John Bason purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,699 ($35.46) per share, with a total value of £809,700 ($1,063,854.95).

Associated British Foods traded up GBX 5 ($0.07), hitting GBX 2,455 ($32.26), during mid-day trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. 1,093,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 972,940. Associated British Foods has a 12-month low of GBX 2,476 ($32.53) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,387 ($44.50).

About Associated British Foods

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

