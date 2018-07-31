Aspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.33.

AZPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, April 9th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Aspen Technology from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine cut Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Aspen Technology to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Shares of AZPN traded down $4.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $95.01. 562,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,270. Aspen Technology has a fifty-two week low of $53.51 and a fifty-two week high of $102.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 45.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.21.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Aspen Technology had a negative return on equity of 61.04% and a net margin of 33.19%. The company had revenue of $125.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP F G. Hammond sold 16,024 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,410,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,561,944. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,338,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $421,144,000 after purchasing an additional 50,380 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 6.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,798,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,568,000 after purchasing an additional 306,118 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 9.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,241,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,955,000 after purchasing an additional 103,349 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 6.4% in the first quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 626,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,455,000 after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 1.5% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 574,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,325,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares during the period. 98.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.