Ashland Global (ASH) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.90-1.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.98.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ASH. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashland Global from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $86.00 price target on shares of Ashland Global and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ashland Global from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ashland Global currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.80.

Shares of Ashland Global traded up $0.34, reaching $82.11, during midday trading on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat. 631,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,483. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.15. Ashland Global has a twelve month low of $59.80 and a twelve month high of $83.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Ashland Global had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a positive return on equity of 5.77%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. analysts anticipate that Ashland Global will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. Its Specialty Ingredients segment provides products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It offers solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from plant and seed extract, cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, and acrylic polymers, as well as polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives.

