Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A (ASCMA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A (NASDAQ:ASCMA) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.30) per share for the quarter.

Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A (NASDAQ:ASCMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported ($2.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($1.12). The business had revenue of $133.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.40 million. Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A had a negative net margin of 21.89% and a negative return on equity of 84.01%. On average, analysts expect Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A to post $-11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A opened at $2.78 on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $17.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.72.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.38.

About Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A

Ascent Capital Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Monitronics International, Inc, provides security alarm monitoring services to residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company provides monitoring services for alarm signals arising from burglaries, fires, medical alerts, and other events through security systems at customers' premises.

