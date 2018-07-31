ASAHI KASEI Cor/ADR (AHKSY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

ASAHI KASEI Cor/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd.

ASAHI KASEI Cor/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 11th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. ASAHI KASEI Cor/ADR had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect ASAHI KASEI Cor/ADR to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OTCMKTS:AHKSY traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,138. ASAHI KASEI Cor/ADR has a 1 year low of $22.81 and a 1 year high of $28.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.11.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASAHI KASEI Cor/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ASAHI KASEI Cor/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th.

Asahi Kasei Corporation primarily manufactures, processes, and sells chemical products in Japan and internationally. The company offers caustic soda, chemical fertilizers, nitric acid, ammonia, acrylonitrile, methyl methacrylate, styrene, adipic acid, hexamethylene diamine, AH salt, propionitrile, sodium cyanide, methacrylonitrile, cyclohexyl methacrylate, cyclohexanol, cyclohexane, and cyclohexene; polymers and sheets; chemical intermediates; additives; membranes and systems; clads and anchors; optical and printing materials; electronic materials; polymers; synthetic rubber and elastomers; consumables; cleaners; and packaging products.

