Arrow Financial Corp Has $2.60 Million Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO)

Arrow Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,582,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,075,294,000 after buying an additional 475,267 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,198,908 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $660,446,000 after buying an additional 9,820 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,144,864 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $442,830,000 after buying an additional 49,320 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,011,731 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $415,343,000 after buying an additional 30,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,214,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $250,839,000 after buying an additional 111,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Leerink Swann increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $239.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.92.

In other news, Director C Martin Harris sold 206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.43, for a total transaction of $44,172.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,879.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.80, for a total transaction of $9,666,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,688,205.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 97,706 shares of company stock valued at $21,125,673 over the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific opened at $230.72 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.07 and a fifty-two week high of $234.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.12. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 7.17%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

