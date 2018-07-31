ARRIS International (ARRS) versus KVH Industries (KVHI) Critical Comparison

ARRIS International (NASDAQ: ARRS) and KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.0% of ARRIS International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.6% of KVH Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of ARRIS International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of KVH Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for ARRIS International and KVH Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARRIS International 1 3 4 0 2.38 KVH Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00

ARRIS International presently has a consensus target price of $31.50, indicating a potential upside of 28.62%. Given ARRIS International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ARRIS International is more favorable than KVH Industries.

Volatility & Risk

ARRIS International has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KVH Industries has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ARRIS International and KVH Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARRIS International 1.77% 16.38% 6.90% KVH Industries -6.28% -0.92% -0.49%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ARRIS International and KVH Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARRIS International $6.61 billion 0.69 $92.02 million $2.43 10.08 KVH Industries $160.09 million 1.35 -$11.03 million ($0.13) -94.62

ARRIS International has higher revenue and earnings than KVH Industries. KVH Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ARRIS International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ARRIS International beats KVH Industries on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

ARRIS International Company Profile

ARRIS International plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides entertainment, communications, and networking technology and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Customer Premises Equipment, Network & Cloud, and Enterprise Networks. The Customer Premises Equipment segment offers digital subscriber lines and cable modems, broadband gateways, set-top boxes, and video gateways. The Network & Cloud segment provides cable modem termination system, converged cable access platform, passive optical network, service provider and programmer equipment, Ad insertion technologies, and equipment in the ground or on transmission poles, as well as equipment used to initiate the distribution of content-carrying signals. This segment also offers technical support and professional services; software products that enable providers to deliver content and advertising services; network management products that collect information from the broadband network; and customer experience management solutions, as well as network surveillance and issue correlation software and services. The Enterprise Networks segment provides wired Ethernet switches; and indoor, outdoor, and special-purpose Wi-Fi access points, as well as accessories, such as antennas. This segment also offers SmartCell Insight, a big data Wi-Fi analytics and reporting platform; ZonePlanner, a Wi-Fi planning and modeling software; Smart Positioning Technology, a cloud-based smart Wi-Fi location-based services platform; Cloudpath Wi-Fi device; mobile apps for controllers, cloud Wi-Fi, location, and performance testing; Ruckus Cloud Wi-Fi, a wireless local area network management-as-a-service; and ZoneDirector, a smart Wi-Fi controller. The company was formerly known as ARRIS Group, Inc. and changed its name to ARRIS International plc in January 2016. ARRIS International plc was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Suwanee, Georgia.

KVH Industries Company Profile

KVH Industries, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products, including satellite TV antennas; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard V-IP terminals and hub equipment; network management hardware and software products for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services. It also offers airtime plans that enable customers to obtain Internet and voice services; and value-added, and news and radio content services. In addition, the company provides navigation, guidance, and stabilization products for the commercial and defense markets comprising precision fiber optic gyro-based systems that enable platform and optical stabilization, navigation, pointing, and guidance; tactical navigation systems for tactical trucks and light armored vehicles; and commercial products, such as navigation and positioning systems for various applications consisting of precision mapping, dynamic surveying, autonomous vehicles, train location control and track geometry measurement systems, industrial robotics, and optical stabilization applications. Further, it offers content, maritime news, sporting content, and television programming delivery services; movie distribution services; maritime e-learning content and related services; and services and support for the mini-VSAT Broadband solution. The company sells its mobile communications products through a network of independent retailers, chain stores, and distributors; and navigation products directly to the United States and foreign governments, and government contractors, as well as through authorized independent sales representatives. The company also sells and leases its products directly to end users. KVH Industries, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Middletown, Rhode Island.

