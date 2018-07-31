ArQule (ARQL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 1st. Analysts expect ArQule to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter.

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ArQule to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARQL opened at $5.06 on Tuesday. ArQule has a 1-year low of $0.94 and a 1-year high of $7.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARQL. Zacks Investment Research lowered ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer began coverage on ArQule in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered ArQule from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine lowered ArQule from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on ArQule from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.05.

In related news, Director Ronald M. Lindsay bought 23,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $63,813.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,213. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology sold 1,035,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $5,179,695.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 57,257 shares of company stock valued at $171,425 in the last 90 days. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ArQule Company Profile

ArQule, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. It offers Derazantinib (ARQ 087), a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) family that is in a registration trial in intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma with FGFR2 fusions.

