Armstrong World Industries (AWI) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $248.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.81 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share.

Shares of Armstrong World Industries traded up $1.35, hitting $68.45, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. 26,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Armstrong World Industries has a 1-year low of $44.75 and a 1-year high of $70.95. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.68.

In related news, SVP David S. Cookson sold 27,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $1,722,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,096,703. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 8.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 516,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,674,000 after purchasing an additional 38,678 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 656.2% during the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 165,344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,450,000 after purchasing an additional 143,480 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter worth $584,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 167.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 14,505 shares during the period. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 25.6% during the second quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 5,962 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AWI shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings worldwide. It principally offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems. The company produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems; suspension system (grid) and ceiling component products; and acoustical ceiling, wall, and structural solutions.

