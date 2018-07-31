Arista Networks Inc (ANET) Shares Sold by Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 497,159 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,782 shares during the quarter. Arista Networks accounts for 1.4% of Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $128,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.67, for a total transaction of $2,867,370.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,398.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.74, for a total transaction of $13,937,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,675,027.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 143,520 shares of company stock valued at $39,377,096. Company insiders own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks stock traded up $1.87 on Tuesday, reaching $259.73. 31,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,101. The firm has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 4.61. Arista Networks Inc has a twelve month low of $141.78 and a twelve month high of $311.67.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $472.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.11 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 27.23%. sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks Inc will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ANET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $282.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $303.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $303.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.81.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc provides cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of its extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.