Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arena Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.88.

Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals opened at $38.32 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 1.47. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $20.02 and a 52 week high of $50.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 15.28 and a current ratio of 15.28.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 million. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 321.04% and a negative return on equity of 34.08%. Arena Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.90) earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 404,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,742,000 after purchasing an additional 27,348 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $635,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $1,936,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 185,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,284,000 after purchasing an additional 97,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. 78.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. Its proprietary investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod that is in Phase II trials for treating immune and inflammatory conditions with primary focus on ulcerative colitis and hepatic conditions, as well as for primary biliary cholangitis and pyoderma gangrenosum; and APD371, which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease.

