Ardevora Asset Management LLP Lowers Stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP decreased its stake in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 475,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 57,928 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up about 1.0% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned about 0.12% of Fiserv worth $35,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 101.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,249,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,157,059,000 after acquiring an additional 15,202,516 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 8.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,462,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,738,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,078 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 96.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,332,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617,155 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 91.6% during the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,615,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 76.2% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 3,248,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $231,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,139 shares in the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.26, for a total transaction of $3,613,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 617,380 shares in the company, valued at $44,611,878.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim M. Robak sold 10,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $757,492.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,205,054.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,388 shares of company stock valued at $12,038,993 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FISV shares. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.50.

Shares of Fiserv opened at $74.46 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Fiserv Inc has a 12 month low of $59.85 and a 12 month high of $78.21. The firm has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

