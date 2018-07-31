Ardevora Asset Management LLP Has $32.97 Million Stake in Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 1,114.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 505,226 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 463,616 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $32,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Xilinx in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Xilinx by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xilinx in the 2nd quarter worth about $187,000. E&G Advisors LP bought a new stake in Xilinx in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA bought a new stake in Xilinx in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Xilinx alerts:

In other news, SVP Salil Raje sold 3,500 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.89, for a total transaction of $237,615.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,577.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William Christopher Madden sold 4,273 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $287,615.63. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,101 shares in the company, valued at $477,968.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,371 shares of company stock valued at $629,117. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx opened at $72.90 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.11. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.12 and a 52-week high of $78.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $684.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.46 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 20.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.88%.

XLNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, April 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Xilinx from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.47.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Featured Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.