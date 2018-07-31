Ardevora Asset Management LLP Has $28.01 Million Stake in Baxter International Inc (BAX)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lessened its stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 379,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 69,504 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $28,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAX. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Ostrum Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BAX opened at $71.36 on Tuesday. Baxter International Inc has a 12 month low of $58.81 and a 12 month high of $76.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $38.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.80.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. Baxter International had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Baxter International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.65%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BAX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Baxter International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Baxter International from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.71.

In other news, SVP Brik V. Eyre sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $1,411,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,115 shares in the company, valued at $6,006,565.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Pleau sold 27,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $2,000,883.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,495.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,477 shares of company stock valued at $6,486,117. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Baxter International Inc provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. It offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

