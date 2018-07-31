Arch Capital Group (ACGL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 6.04%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS.

Arch Capital Group traded up $0.22, reaching $30.56, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 1,868,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,936,262. Arch Capital Group has a one year low of $25.71 and a one year high of $34.20. The firm has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 1,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $161,067.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,902 shares in the company, valued at $739,845.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Rippert sold 6,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total transaction of $499,029.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,489 shares in the company, valued at $2,708,590.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,108 shares of company stock worth $1,600,417. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ACGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $10.67 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Monday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Arch Capital Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.43.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

