ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH (ABR) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its position in ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH (NYSE:ABR) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,930 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.16% of ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 5,418 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH during the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 5,979 shares during the period. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH during the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH during the 1st quarter worth about $880,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH opened at $11.37 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock has a market cap of $765.15 million, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 11.65, a current ratio of 11.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH has a 12-month low of $7.88 and a 12-month high of $11.72.

ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH (NYSE:ABR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $18.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.13 million. ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABR. Raymond James began coverage on shares of ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “$11.27” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “$11.27” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

In other news, Director Melvin F. Lazar bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.40 per share, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. It operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. The company primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

