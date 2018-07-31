ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH (ABR) Given News Sentiment Score of 0.05

Media stories about ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH (NYSE:ABR) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH earned a news sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.9004354258636 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “$11.27” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. ValuEngine lowered ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank lowered ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.63.

Shares of ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH traded up $0.02, hitting $11.39, during trading hours on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. 49,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,718,677. ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH has a 12-month low of $7.88 and a 12-month high of $11.72. The firm has a market cap of $765.15 million, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 11.65 and a quick ratio of 11.65.

ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH (NYSE:ABR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.20. ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 54.01%. The firm had revenue of $18.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.13 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH news, Director Melvin F. Lazar bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.40 per share, with a total value of $47,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

About ARBOR Rlty Tr I/SH

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. It operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. The company primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

