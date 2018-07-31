Aptose Biosciences (APTO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.11). On average, analysts expect Aptose Biosciences to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of APTO stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,739. The company has a market capitalization of $91.89 million, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 2.36. Aptose Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $4.55.

APTO has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 5th. HC Wainwright set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $6.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

