AptarGroup’s (ATR) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Wells Fargo & Co

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research report issued on Tuesday. They currently have a $105.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $93.00. Wells Fargo & Co’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ATR. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on AptarGroup from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on AptarGroup in a research report on Friday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Vertical Research lowered AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.75.

ATR opened at $102.50 on Tuesday. AptarGroup has a one year low of $79.97 and a one year high of $104.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.77.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $710.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.02 million. research analysts forecast that AptarGroup will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hagge sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $2,299,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,127,457.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Salim Haffar sold 10,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total value of $977,276.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,285 shares in the company, valued at $3,372,690.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,130 shares of company stock worth $3,991,766 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its stake in AptarGroup by 642.2% in the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AptarGroup in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in AptarGroup in the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in AptarGroup in the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in AptarGroup in the first quarter valued at about $254,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions, primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates in three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

