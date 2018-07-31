AptarGroup (ATR) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AptarGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. KeyCorp reiterated a hold rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on AptarGroup in a research report on Friday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on AptarGroup in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.75.

NYSE:ATR opened at $102.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. AptarGroup has a twelve month low of $79.97 and a twelve month high of $104.10.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $710.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.02 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 8.19%. equities analysts predict that AptarGroup will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 31st. This is an increase from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.21%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hagge sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $2,299,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,105 shares in the company, valued at $10,127,457.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Salim Haffar sold 7,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $714,990.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,134,371.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,130 shares of company stock valued at $3,991,766 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATR. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 642.2% during the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the first quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the first quarter worth about $254,000. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions, primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates in three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

