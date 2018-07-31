Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Applied Optoelectronics has set its Q2 guidance at $0.39-$0.52 EPS.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). Applied Optoelectronics had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $65.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Applied Optoelectronics to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Applied Optoelectronics traded up $0.78, reaching $38.69, on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,379. Applied Optoelectronics has a 52-week low of $22.54 and a 52-week high of $101.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $748.51 million, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AAOI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Monday, June 11th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Applied Optoelectronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.53.

In other Applied Optoelectronics news, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $132,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,995,503.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

