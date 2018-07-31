Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) Stake Increased by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 127.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,054 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 368.3% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,056 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 147.4% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 24.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,281 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $164,000. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of Applied Materials opened at $47.91 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.94 and a fifty-two week high of $62.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $48.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.65.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 51.65%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. Vetr cut Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.08 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Applied Materials from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank set a $65.00 target price on Applied Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Applied Materials from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Applied Materials from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.72.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells a range of manufacturing equipment used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.