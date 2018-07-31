Apple (AAPL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The iPhone maker reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.16, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Apple had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 39.97%. The business had revenue of $53.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $190.29. 38,438,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,884,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $969.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.24. Apple has a 12 month low of $148.13 and a 12 month high of $195.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 31.70%.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Vetr downgraded shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.86 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $203.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. UBS Group set a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.47.

Apple announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $100.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 15,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.18, for a total transaction of $2,976,697.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 125,258 shares in the company, valued at $23,821,566.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela J. Ahrendts sold 38,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total transaction of $6,748,771.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,967 shares in the company, valued at $16,059,314.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 168,738 shares of company stock valued at $31,247,951. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the first quarter worth about $138,000. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 40.2% during the first quarter. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the first quarter worth about $444,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the first quarter worth about $491,000. Finally, Change Path LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the first quarter worth about $535,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers to consumers, and small and mid-sized businesses; and education, enterprise, and government customers worldwide. The company also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.

