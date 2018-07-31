Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (ARI) Sets New 12-Month High at $19.10

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.10 and last traded at $19.08, with a volume of 100718 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.98.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a research report on Friday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 46.70, a quick ratio of 46.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $70.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.58 million. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance had a net margin of 78.14% and a return on equity of 9.77%. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.65%. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s payout ratio is 119.48%.

In related news, CFO Jai Agarwal bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.40 per share, with a total value of $76,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,320. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARI. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 243,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the fourth quarter valued at $411,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the fourth quarter valued at $912,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the fourth quarter valued at $522,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares in the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

