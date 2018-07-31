Aperio Group LLC Invests $45.99 Million in Broadcom Inc (AVGO) Stock

Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 189,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $45,986,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. 83.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Broadcom to $328.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $335.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.71.

In related news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.37, for a total value of $2,503,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Bryan Ingram sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.84, for a total transaction of $5,236,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,604 shares of company stock valued at $29,977,792. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AVGO stock opened at $225.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 5.29. Broadcom Inc has a 1 year low of $197.46 and a 1 year high of $285.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.83. Broadcom had a net margin of 56.32% and a return on equity of 28.81%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.69 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 17.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 12th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

