ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Acquires New Position in Capital One Financial Corp. (COF)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 522,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,038,000. Capital One Financial makes up 2.3% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TLP Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Well Done LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 161.0% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 98.3% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 4,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $391,393.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,203,253.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 242,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total transaction of $24,046,799.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 319,022 shares of company stock valued at $31,567,674 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.95.

Capital One Financial opened at $93.77 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $45.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.34. Capital One Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $76.98 and a fifty-two week high of $106.50.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 10.44%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.54%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

