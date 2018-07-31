Antero Midstream Partners LP (AM) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.42 Per Share

Antero Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:AM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.415 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, August 17th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 1st. This is a boost from Antero Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Antero Midstream Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 93.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Antero Midstream Partners to earn $2.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.1%.

Get Antero Midstream Partners alerts:

AM opened at $32.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 1.84. Antero Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $24.20 and a 1 year high of $35.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

AM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Global Securities cut Antero Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $49.00 price objective on Antero Midstream Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Guggenheim set a $34.00 price objective on Antero Midstream Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Antero Midstream Partners from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Antero Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

About Antero Midstream Partners

Antero Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling and Treatment. Its assets include 8-, 12-, 16-, 20-, 24-, and 30-inch high and low pressure gathering pipelines, compressor stations, and processing and fractionation plants that collect and process natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil from wells in the Marcellus Shale in West Virginia and the Utica Shale in Ohio; and water handling and treatment assets, which comprise two independent fresh water delivery systems that deliver fresh water from the Ohio River and several regional waterways, as well as wastewater handling services for well completion operations.

Featured Story: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.