ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock (ANIP) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock (NASDAQ:ANIP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

ANIP has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock in a research note on Monday, June 11th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.67.

Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock opened at $67.41 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a market cap of $803.07 million, a PE ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 2.84. ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock has a twelve month low of $42.23 and a twelve month high of $74.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock (NASDAQ:ANIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.93 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 27.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tracy Marshbanks sold 62,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $3,875,092.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 33.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $819,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 39,764 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. 56.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Common Stock Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States. It focuses on producing controlled substances, anti-cancer (oncolytics), hormones and steroids, and complex formulations. The company offers Erythromycin Ethylsuccinate to treat infections; Esterified Estrogen with Methyltestosterone for treating vasomotor symptoms of menopause; Etodolac to treat pain caused by osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and other conditions; Fenofibrate for treating hypercholesterolemia; Flecainide to treat arrhythmia; Fluvoxamine for treating obsessive-compulsive and social anxiety disorders; and hydrocortisone enema and cortenema to treat ulcerative colitis.

