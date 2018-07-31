AngloGold Ashanti (AU) Given Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.05

Media headlines about AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. AngloGold Ashanti earned a media sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the mining company an impact score of 47.2875600008033 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AU. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AngloGold Ashanti currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

AngloGold Ashanti opened at $8.69 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 144.83 and a beta of -1.00. AngloGold Ashanti has a 52-week low of $7.81 and a 52-week high of $12.00.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. The company also produces silver, uranium oxide, and sulphuric acid. Its portfolio includes 17 operations and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

