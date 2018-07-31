ANGI Homeservices (ANGI) Receives Daily News Impact Score of 0.12

Media stories about ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. ANGI Homeservices earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the technology company an impact score of 46.2164592866278 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ANGI shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. ANGI Homeservices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.09.

Get ANGI Homeservices alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGI traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $15.71. The stock had a trading volume of 10,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,434. ANGI Homeservices has a twelve month low of $10.24 and a twelve month high of $17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -71.23, a P/E/G ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.43.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $255.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.55 million. ANGI Homeservices had a negative net margin of 20.05% and a negative return on equity of 17.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. analysts forecast that ANGI Homeservices will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 26,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $399,512.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ANGI Homeservices

ANGI Homeservices Inc owns and operates the HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service to connect consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects. The company operates through two segments, North America and Europe. Its marketplace provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as book appointments with those professionals online or connect with them by telephone; and offers several home services-related resources.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ANGI Homeservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANGI Homeservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.