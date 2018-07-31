Analyzing Seneca Foods Corp Class A (SENEA) & Landec (LNDC)

Seneca Foods Corp Class A (NASDAQ: SENEA) and Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Seneca Foods Corp Class A and Landec’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seneca Foods Corp Class A $1.31 billion 0.20 -$13.81 million N/A N/A Landec $532.26 million 0.72 $10.59 million $0.38 36.84

Landec has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Seneca Foods Corp Class A.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Seneca Foods Corp Class A and Landec, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seneca Foods Corp Class A 0 0 0 0 N/A Landec 0 1 2 0 2.67

Landec has a consensus price target of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 10.71%. Given Landec’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Landec is more favorable than Seneca Foods Corp Class A.

Volatility and Risk

Seneca Foods Corp Class A has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Landec has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.8% of Seneca Foods Corp Class A shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.3% of Landec shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.5% of Seneca Foods Corp Class A shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Landec shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Seneca Foods Corp Class A and Landec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seneca Foods Corp Class A -0.62% 1.31% 0.51% Landec 3.95% 3.17% 2.01%

Summary

Landec beats Seneca Foods Corp Class A on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Seneca Foods Corp Class A Company Profile

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. It offers canned and frozen produce, bottled produce, snack chips, and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, Cherryman, and Seneca Farms. The company also packs Green Giant, Le Sueur, and other brands of canned vegetables, as well as selected Green Giant frozen vegetables for B&G Foods North America under a contract packing agreement. In addition, it is involved in the sale of cans and ends, as well as trucking and aircraft operations. The company offers its products to grocery outlets, including supermarkets, mass merchandisers, limited assortment stores, club stores, and dollar stores; and food service distributors, industrial markets, other food packagers, and export customers in 90 countries, as well as to federal, state, and local governments for school and other feeding programs. Seneca Foods Corporation was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Marion, New York.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through three segments: Packaged Fresh Vegetables, Food Export, and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products. The Food Export segment purchases and sells whole commodity fruit and vegetable products primarily to Asian markets. The Biomaterials segment sells products utilizing sodium hyaluronate (HA), a naturally occurring polysaccharide that is distributed in the extracellular matrix of connective tissues in animals and humans, and non-HA products for medical use primarily in the ophthalmic, orthopedic, and other markets, as well as supplies HA to customers pursuing other medical applications, such as aesthetic surgery, medical device coatings, tissue engineering, and pharmaceuticals. It also operates as a contract development and manufacturing organization, which specializes in fermentation and aseptic formulation, filling, and packaging services. The company also researches, develops, and licenses Landec's Intelimer polymers for agricultural products, personal care products, and other industrial products. Landec Corporation sells its products in the United States, Canada, Taiwan, Belgium, China, Indonesia, Japan, and other countries. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

